John Anthony Bensi 1931 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John Anthony Bensi, 88, of Springfield, died at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
John was born June 29, 1931, in Detroit, MI, the son of Joseph and Adele Castellani Bensi. He married Barbara Galassi on August 23, 1958, in Springfield.
John graduated from Fordson High School in Dearborn, MI and earned his Associate of Arts degree from Springfield Junior College. He then went on to earn his Bachelor of Science and Masters' degree from Millikin University in Decatur. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany at the largest United States hospital outside of the United States, Bad Kreuznach, to care for wounded soldiers. He was employed with District 186 at George Washington Junior High where he taught science. He also taught elementary classes and was in the principal training program at Harvard Park School.
John enjoyed playing golf and was able to play a round of golf with pro golfer, Raymond Floyd. He was president of the Springfield Federation of Teachers in 1965 and the North End Club in 1970. John was also involved in Republican party politics and dabbled in real estate financing and appraisal in 1979.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Amelia Giommi; and brother, Robert Bensi.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Bensi of Springfield and a niece.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2119 N. 20th St., Springfield with Rev. Clinton Honkomp, OP, celebrant.
Entombment will follow at Oak Ridge Chapel Mausoleum with military honors.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020