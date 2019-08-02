|
John B. Wolosick 1932 - 2019
Ballwin, MO—John B. Wolosick, 86, of Ballwin, MO, died at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Garden View Care Center – Dougherty Ferry.
John was born in Poland on December 2, 1932, the son of Roman and Agata Wolosiuck. He married Louise Elizabeth Raboin on May 14, 1955 in Springfield; she preceded him in death on January 10, 2016.
John came to Springfield in 1949, at the age of 17. He worked in sales for over 50 years, primarily with the West Bend Company. He was fluent in five languages. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to music, dancing, watching baseball, and spending time with family.
He was also preceded in death by daughter, Cindy L. Wolosick, and his parents.
He is survived by his sons, Michael D. (wife, Amy) Wolosick of Ballwin, MO and John R. (wife, Maureen) Wolosick of Canton, GA; six grandchildren, Katie (husband, Matt) Eakle, Anna (husband, Josh) Erwin, Ben (wife, Laura), Caroline, Jake, and Jonathan Wolosick; two great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2119 N. 20th St., Springfield with Rev. Clint Honkomp, OP, celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2119 N. 20th St., Springfield, IL 62702 or the Knights of Columbus Council No. 4175, 2801 West St., Springfield, IL 62707.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019