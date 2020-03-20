|
John Benjamin Shurts 1979 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John Benjamin Shurts, passed away on March 18, 2020 in Springfield, IL at the age of 40.
Beloved John was born at OSF Hospital in Peoria, IL on May 27th, 1979, he was the son of Eugene F. and Margret Mix Shurts of Nauvoo, IL (formerly of Morton, IL). Survived by siblings Eric Shurts of Gurnee, IL; Paul (Chastina) Shurts of Peoria, IL; David Shurts of Boulder Creek, CA; Amy (Michael) Payne of Peoria, IL; Karen Shurts of Pawnee, IL; Ruth (Matthew) Kutkat of Englewood, CO; along with 12 Nieces and Nephews. He graduated from Morton High School in 1997. He was employed at Brick House Grill and Pub and other local restaurants where he fulfilled his passion of cooking.
His passions in life were Muay Thai boxing/ Martial Arts, skateboarding, snowboarding, cooking, music, hiking, fishing, camping and anything where he's outdoors. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, and the love he had for his family and friends along with his humor.
Due to the current World Health Crisis a funeral will not be held, but a celebration of life will occur on a later date. With John's love for the outdoors and his childhood dream of being a Park Ranger, donations to the National Parks would be greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers: https://fundraise.nationalparks.org/John-Shurts, and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020