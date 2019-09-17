|
|
John Blazis Jr. 1940 - 2019
Punta Gorda, FL—John Blazis, Jr., 79, of Punta Gorda, formerly of Springfield, died in Punta Gorda, on August 20, 2019.
John was born on February 29, 1940, in Springfield, IL, the son of John and Isabelle Blazis Lucious.
John proudly served in the United States Army. He graduated from Springfield High School and then earned his bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University—Carbondale in 1964. John enjoyed fishing, hunting, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and Republican politics.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Blazis.
He is survived by his two sons, Michael Blazis of Chatham and Stephen Blazis (wife, Jennifer) of Springfield; and granddaughter, Sydney Blazis.
Graveside Ceremony: 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Ring, celebrant.
The family of John Blazis, Jr. is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019