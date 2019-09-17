The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Resources
More Obituaries for John Blazis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Blazis Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Blazis Jr. Obituary
John Blazis Jr. 1940 - 2019
Punta Gorda, FL—John Blazis, Jr., 79, of Punta Gorda, formerly of Springfield, died in Punta Gorda, on August 20, 2019.
John was born on February 29, 1940, in Springfield, IL, the son of John and Isabelle Blazis Lucious.
John proudly served in the United States Army. He graduated from Springfield High School and then earned his bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University—Carbondale in 1964. John enjoyed fishing, hunting, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and Republican politics.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Blazis.
He is survived by his two sons, Michael Blazis of Chatham and Stephen Blazis (wife, Jennifer) of Springfield; and granddaughter, Sydney Blazis.
Graveside Ceremony: 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Ring, celebrant.
The family of John Blazis, Jr. is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now