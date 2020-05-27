|
John Comerio 1942 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John William Comerio, 78, of Springfield, died at 8:05 a.m. on May 25, 2020, at his home.
John was born on May 23, 1942, in Herrin, the son of Mario Louis and Clara Lutostanski Comerio. He married Judith Ann Hilger on December 26, 1966, in Champaign.
John earned his bachelor's degree in 1965 and his master's degree in 1966 from the University of Illinois. He served as an artillery officer in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was employed for nearly 30 years with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, eventually serving as Deputy Director until his retirement in 1999. After retiring, John worked as the Development Director for the Illinois Association of Park Districts. He was an avid supporter of therapy dogs, which he personally trained, to provide comfort to people in nursing homes throughout Springfield. John was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Comerio of Springfield; son, Anthony "Tony" (wife, Theresa) Comerio and their children, John "Jack" and Nicolas "Nico" Comerio, all of Springfield; daughter, Carri Comerio and her daughter, Gabrielle Casciato, both of Del Ray Beach, FL; brother, Michael Gene (wife, Cathy) Comerio of Stillwell, KS; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Private family burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 28 to May 29, 2020