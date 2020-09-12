1/1
John Curtis McKinney
1953 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John Curtis McKinney, 67, of Springfield died at 4:34 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born August 22, 1953 in Springfield, IL to Albert and Emadale (Cornthwaite) McKinney. He married Shareena Bottoms May 28, 1977.
He is survived by his wife, Shareena of Springfield; one daughter, Sharie (Joe) Ryan of Rochester; two sons, Albert and Jack McKinney, both of Springfield; nine grandchildren; two brother, Mike (Jennifer) McKinney and Steve McKinney, both of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James McKinney.
John was a coin collector and enjoyed playing poker and spending time with his grandchildren.
Visitation: 12 – 2 pm, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Mike Harney officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Sharpsburg, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Illinois Food Bank.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Staab Funeral Home - Springfield

