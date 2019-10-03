|
|
John D. Dewey 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—John D. Dewey, 90, a longtime resident of Palatine, IL, and recently Springfield, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Regency Care. John was born on May 18, 1929, in Joliet, IL, the son of the late Domer E. and Amber J. (Gilbert) Dewey.
John graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1947 and was active in the acclaimed Joliet Township High School Marching Band. He graduated from Northwestern University in 1951 with a B.S. degree in Business Administration.
John served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1953 when he was discharged as a second lieutenant. Following his discharge from the Air Force, he worked for Purdue University in the Internal Auditor's Office from 1953-1957. Later in 1957, John went to work for the Big Ten Conference Office, as a conference financial aid examiner to the Big Ten University Athletic Departments and in 1984 became Associate Commissioner until his retirement in 1989. A former Big Ten Commissioner, Wayne Duke, said of John, "Those individuals who are familiar with the inner-workings of the Big Ten Conference will certainly understand and appreciate the contributions John Dewey made to the cause of intercollegiate athletics". He also was an avid Cubs fan.
John was beloved husband for 50 years of Ann D. (Lindstrom) Dewey, brother of Diane Dewey (James)-Norvell; uncle to Kathy and Jennifer Lutz, and Jodi (Rich)Sanchez; stepfather of Gyla Laurie and Bob (Sue) Busenburg; step grandfather of Michael Laurie, David (Ginger) Laurie, Michaela (George) Ellis, and Vanessa (Andrew) Strong; five great nephews and a niece; step great grandfather of eight; many step nieces and nephews; preceded in death by a step grandson, William Laurie.
Many thanks to Regency Care for taking care of John for the past two years and to Memorial Home Services Hospice for their care.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Bisch Crematory in Springfield.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am(eastern time) Monday Oct. 14, 2019 at Oaklawn Cemetery in North Manchester, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of John would be appreciated for Save A Pet, 31664 N. Fairfield Rd., Grayslake, IL, 60030, or to any other animal welfare organization or to the .
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home 217-544-5424. Online condolences may be shared at www.bischfuneralhome.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019