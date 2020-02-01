|
John D. Evans 1950 - 2020
Glenarm, IL—John D. Evans, 69, of Glenarm, died at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Springfield.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
Memorial Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Prairie View Reception Center, 8865 State Rt. 4, Chatham with Fr. John Nolan officiating.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020