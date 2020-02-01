The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
(217) 483-9292
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Prairie View Reception Center
8865 State Rt. 4
Chatham, IL
John D. Evans


1950 - 2020
John D. Evans Obituary
John D. Evans 1950 - 2020
Glenarm, IL—John D. Evans, 69, of Glenarm, died at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Springfield.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
Memorial Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Prairie View Reception Center, 8865 State Rt. 4, Chatham with Fr. John Nolan officiating.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to view full obituary and to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
