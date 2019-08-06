|
|
John D. "JACK" Reilly 1934 - 2019
Illiopolis, IL—John D. "Jack" Reilly, 85, of Illiopolis, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his family home. He was born July 2, 1934 in Dunbar, PA to James and Janet (Duffy) Reilly. He married Ardeth "Ardie" Herron on August 30, 1956 in Bay City, Texas; she preceded him in death on April 4, 2018.
Survivors include sons John (Cathy) Reilly of Dawson and David (Lisa) Reilly of Kennewick, WA; daughters Pamela (Michael Alexander) Reilly of Yorktown, VA; Christy (Fred) Reilly Worrell; and Patricia (Eric) Reilly Bramlet; 10 grandchildren, John "Jack" Reilly III, Scott Reilly, Calla Reilly, Emma Reilly, Ashley (Erin) Reilly Staley, Dallas (Jennifer) Reilly, Leslie (Alisha) Worrell, Kyle Worrell, Erica Bramlet, and Chase Bramlet; and two great grandsons Rowan and Alder Reilly. Jack was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Jack was a 1955 graduate of Dunbar Township High School, Dunbar, PA. He received a degree in civil engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology (Carnegie Mellon University), Pittsburgh, PA. He worked as an engineer for Phillips 66, Sweeney and Phillips, Texas; and at Borden Chemicals and Plastics (BCP/Formosa), Illiopolis, IL. He retired as plant engineer from BCP.
Jack was a 50-year resident of Illiopolis and belonged to the Illiopolis Catholic Resurrection Parish; and served on the Illiopolis/Niantic Public Library board for many years. He was a long-time member of the Bromeliad Society of Greater Chicago, and the International Bromeliad Society. He served as First Vice President for the BSI in the early 2000s. He also had family company - JAR Bromeliads.
Visitation: Thursday, August 8th, 2019, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fullenwider Park Funeral Home, 432 7th St., Illiopolis, IL.
Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday, August 9th, 2019, Resurrection Parish Catholic Church, 410 Anne St., Illiopolis, IL. Another Visitation will be held one hour before Mass. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Resurrection Parish Village Hall. Memorial donations can be made to the Illiopolis Summer Recreation Program and the Illiopolis/Niantic Public Library.
