Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home
432 Seventh St.
Illiopolis, IL 62539
(217) 486-2311
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home
432 Seventh St.
Illiopolis, IL 62539
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Parish Catholic Church
410 Anne St.,
Illiopolis, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Parish Catholic Church
410 Anne St
Illiopolis, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. "jack" Reilly


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John D. "jack" Reilly Obituary
John D. "JACK" Reilly 1934 - 2019
Illiopolis, IL—John D. "Jack" Reilly, 85, of Illiopolis, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his family home. He was born July 2, 1934 in Dunbar, PA to James and Janet (Duffy) Reilly. He married Ardeth "Ardie" Herron on August 30, 1956 in Bay City, Texas; she preceded him in death on April 4, 2018.
Survivors include sons John (Cathy) Reilly of Dawson and David (Lisa) Reilly of Kennewick, WA; daughters Pamela (Michael Alexander) Reilly of Yorktown, VA; Christy (Fred) Reilly Worrell; and Patricia (Eric) Reilly Bramlet; 10 grandchildren, John "Jack" Reilly III, Scott Reilly, Calla Reilly, Emma Reilly, Ashley (Erin) Reilly Staley, Dallas (Jennifer) Reilly, Leslie (Alisha) Worrell, Kyle Worrell, Erica Bramlet, and Chase Bramlet; and two great grandsons Rowan and Alder Reilly. Jack was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Jack was a 1955 graduate of Dunbar Township High School, Dunbar, PA. He received a degree in civil engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology (Carnegie Mellon University), Pittsburgh, PA. He worked as an engineer for Phillips 66, Sweeney and Phillips, Texas; and at Borden Chemicals and Plastics (BCP/Formosa), Illiopolis, IL. He retired as plant engineer from BCP.
Jack was a 50-year resident of Illiopolis and belonged to the Illiopolis Catholic Resurrection Parish; and served on the Illiopolis/Niantic Public Library board for many years. He was a long-time member of the Bromeliad Society of Greater Chicago, and the International Bromeliad Society. He served as First Vice President for the BSI in the early 2000s. He also had family company - JAR Bromeliads.
Visitation: Thursday, August 8th, 2019, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fullenwider Park Funeral Home, 432 7th St., Illiopolis, IL.
Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday, August 9th, 2019, Resurrection Parish Catholic Church, 410 Anne St., Illiopolis, IL. Another Visitation will be held one hour before Mass. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Resurrection Parish Village Hall. Memorial donations can be made to the Illiopolis Summer Recreation Program and the Illiopolis/Niantic Public Library.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home
Download Now