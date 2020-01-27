|
John "Jack" D. Rotherham 1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John D. Rotherham, 72, of Pleasant Plains, died at 10:09 am, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Springfield. He was born on August 27, 1947 in Springfield, IL to John B. "Jack" and Wilma "Jean" (Ryan) Rotherham, and was affectionately known as "Jackie Dean." He married Linda S. Endres on January 21, 1967.
Surviving are his wife and beloved five children; Jennifer Lyn (Cory) Taylor of Athens, John Luke Rotherham of Peoria, Meghan Jean (Chris) Landers, Katherine Colleen Rotherham and John Clayton Kennedy Rotherham, all of Springfield; three grandchildren; Matthew and Kennedy Rotherham and Jack Landers; four sisters, Charlotte (Patrick) O'Brien of Portland, OR, Mary Smalley of St. Louis, MO, Jeanne Skube and Denise Drennan, both of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Patrick D. and Joseph M. Rotherham; his paternal grandmother, Mary Gladys Moore; his maternal grandmother, Leah Ressler and his treasured horse, Rayo.
Jack was an outdoorsman and loved spending time at his ranch. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and as a true equestrian, he loved his horses. Jack also loved to read, especially about history and the last frontier. Jack's love of music was a big part of his life that he shared with his family. He played the guitar and the banjo. Jack also loved dancing with Linda, and everyone loved to watch them.
In his professional life Jack worked as an accountant and was the owner of Rotherham & Rotherham & Co. Work was a big part of Jack's life. He truly appreciated his clients and many of them became close friends. In 2018, Rotherham & Rotherham & Co. received the "15 under Fifteen" award from the Springfield Business Journal, recognizing them for excellence as a locally owned small business. Jack's son continues on the family business as a 3rd generation accountant.
Jack honorably served his country in the United States Navy, and served in the Seabees in Vietnam, where he conducted land construction projects with the Marine battalion land construction unit. Jack was proud to serve his country and had the greatest respect for the military. It is Jack and his family's continued wish for the Veterans to get more of the care and respect they need and deserve.
Jack was adamant about helping others and provided much wisdom. His smile lit up the room. Most of all he loved his family and there was nothing he would rather do than spend time with Linda, his soulmate of 53 years.
Jack loved the Lord who he referred to as The Almighty, and lived by the saying "man plans and God laughs!" Jack is now walking the country fields in Heaven, wearing his overalls and eager to help out.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield. A vigil prayer service will be held at 7 pm.
Funeral Mass: 11 am, Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Reverend Dominic Rankin officiating.
Military honors will be held at the Illinois Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Oak Ridge Cemetery following the funeral mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adult & Teen Challenge of Illinois, 2400 N. 8th St. Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020