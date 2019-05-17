|
John D. Sullivan 1946 - 2019
Springfield, IL—John D. Sullivan, 73, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born February 21, 1946, to Daniel and Mary (Seward) Sullivan, Sr. He married Kathleen Norris on September 14, 1968. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Daniel, Jr. and Paul Sullivan; and sister, Mary West.
John was a US Navy veteran. He retired from Springfield Fire Department and was president of the Firefighter's Pension Board for 32 years. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and an antique dealer. He was an interior decorator for Stern's Carriage House for 15 years and also employed by True Colors for 15 years.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Maura (Craig) Stanberry and Brian (Courtney) Sullivan; grandchildren, Connor, Madalyn, Lachlan and Aislyn; sisters, Kathleen Warren and Rosanne Sullivan (Harry Fehrenbacher); and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Reverend Christopher House officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 18 to May 19, 2019