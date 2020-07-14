John David Stelte 1971 - 2020
Houston, TX—John David Stelte, 49 of Houston, TX, died, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home. He was born January 23, 1971 in Springfield to John Allan and Gwendolyn Sue (Crawford) Stelte.
Survivors include his father, John Allan Stelte of Mesquite, TX; one sister, Jeanette Rocquemore of SC; one brother, Jeremy Stelte of Springfield; one niece, one nephew and 1 great nephew.
He was preceded in death by his mother, one sister, Kimberly Ann Stelte and one brother, Allen Lee Stelte.
John was an architect and designed buildings for the medical industry and sports arenas.
Visitation: 10 - 11 am, Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Agnes Church.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am, Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Agnes Church with Reverend Daniel Bergbower officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
CDC protocol shall be followed.
