|
|
John David Stevens 1943 - 2019
Fairfield, CA—John David Stevens (known to all as David), 76, died on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Fairfield, CA.
David was born to Lloyd and Hilda Stevens in Ashland, Illinois. After graduating from MacMurray College with a Bachelor of Arts, David married Carol Sue Tomlin at Peter Cartwright united Methodist Church in Pleasant Plains, IL. After their marriage, he and Carol left their farm-life and moved to California where David continued his education at Pepperdine University earning an MBA. David was a manager and scientist at Safeway Corporation in Pleasanton for 45 years. His most important career was being a devoted husband to wife Carol for 48 years, father to his three children, Kristian Albert Stevens, Kara Nan Stevens, and Justen Tomlin Stevens, and grandfather to Phillip Stevens and Kai Albert Stevens.
David was an active tennis player, a fan of Sherlock Holmes stories, and loved traveling with his family across the United States and Europe.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Peter Cartwright United Methodist Church in Pleasant Plains, IL, with burial at Pleasant Plains Cemetery. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019