Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Ashland Chapel
221 W. Editor St.
Ashland, IL 62612
(217) 476-3304
For more information about
John Stevens
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Peter Cartwright United Methodist Church
Pleasant Plains, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John David Stevens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John David Stevens Obituary
John David Stevens 1943 - 2019
Fairfield, CA—John David Stevens (known to all as David), 76, died on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Fairfield, CA.
David was born to Lloyd and Hilda Stevens in Ashland, Illinois. After graduating from MacMurray College with a Bachelor of Arts, David married Carol Sue Tomlin at Peter Cartwright united Methodist Church in Pleasant Plains, IL. After their marriage, he and Carol left their farm-life and moved to California where David continued his education at Pepperdine University earning an MBA. David was a manager and scientist at Safeway Corporation in Pleasanton for 45 years. His most important career was being a devoted husband to wife Carol for 48 years, father to his three children, Kristian Albert Stevens, Kara Nan Stevens, and Justen Tomlin Stevens, and grandfather to Phillip Stevens and Kai Albert Stevens.
David was an active tennis player, a fan of Sherlock Holmes stories, and loved traveling with his family across the United States and Europe.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Peter Cartwright United Methodist Church in Pleasant Plains, IL, with burial at Pleasant Plains Cemetery. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now