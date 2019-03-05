|
|
John Donald Ferguson 1935 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—John Donald Ferguson, age 83, of Petersburg, formerly of Athens, was called home on March 5, 2019 at his residence, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
John was born December 12, 1935 on a kitchen table in Masury, Ohio, to Fred and Martha Ferguson. Abandoned by his mother at the age of three, he and his sister, Janie, were raised by their father and their grandparents along with their Aunt and Uncle. He graduated from Brookfield (Ohio) High School in 1953. John learned at an early age to appreciate those closest to him and taught that appreciation to his children and grandchildren.
Prior to marrying the love of his life, Susan Reimer, on April 12, 1969, he had three children, Gwen, Sharon and Dawn, with his previous wife, Donna. He and Susan moved to Springfield, Illinois in 1969 then to Athens in 1977. They went on to have three children together; Susie, John and Ashley.
John worked in New York City, New York for Northwest Airlines, Varig Airlines, and then National Airlines where he met his Susan. John retired from the Illinois Department of Revenue on January 1, 2001.
An avid sports fan, John was a loyal New York Mets fan and was so honored to be present on April 17, 1964 for opening day of Shea Stadium. He also loved his Penn State Nittany Lions and watched them on TV every chance he could. He started playing softball for the Friday Nite League in the early 1970's and played his last game when he was 75 years old during the Senior Olympics. Through softball, John made many lifelong friends, especially his best friend and betting buddy, Chuck Ward. He enjoyed working outside, especially digging holes and tending to his yard. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John is survived by his wife Susan, his children, Gwen Ferguson of Post Orchard, WA; Sharon (Rick) Cooper of Masury, OH; Dawn (Randy) Walker of Springfield; Susie Ferguson of Springfield; John (Stepheni) Ferguson of Stuart, FL; and Ashley (Kevin) Lefferts of Athens. Also surviving him are his sister, Mary Jane Burke of Simi Valley, CA as well as his beloved 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for John will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens, IL. Services for John will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10 AM at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Indian Point Cemetery in Athens.
Rev. Sandi Woodard will be officiating.
Memorials can be given to "."
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Ferguson family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019