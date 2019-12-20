|
|
John E. "Jack" Fischer 1936 - 2019
New Berlin, IL—John E. "Jack" Fischer, 83, of New Berlin, IL, died at 11:12 pm, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born May 13, 1936 in Springfield, IL to Fred and Nora Mae (Bowen) Fischer. He married Patricia Zara on January 28, 1956 and she survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Lu Ann (Greg) Picou and Julie Fischer, both of Springfield; two sons, John D. Fischer and Craig Fischer, both of New Berlin, IL; three grandchildren, Olivia (Matt) DeLay, Lacey (Kyle) Clark and John D. Fischer II; one sister, Roberta (Richard) Meidel of Chatham and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Beverly Atterberry; two grand-daughters, Hillary Picou and Ali Fischer; a daughter-in-law, Darlene Fischer; one niece, Cindy Atterberry and one nephew, Greg Atterberry.
Jack was a member of St. Agnes Church. He graduated from Lanphier High School and ISU in Normal, IL. He was on the swim team, expert rifleman and loved horses. He worked as a teacher, tax accountant and realtor.
Visitation: 9:00 – 9:45 am, Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Agnes Church.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Agnes Church with Reverend Dan Bergbower officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019