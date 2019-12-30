Home

Perfetti Funeral Homes, Inc. - Morrisonville
304 Carlin
Morrisonville, IL 62546
(217) 526-3131
John E. Forbes Obituary
John E. Forbes 1927 - 2019
Nokomis, IL—John E. Forbes, 92, formerly of Morrisonville, IL, passed away at 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Nokomis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
John was born September 23, 1927 in Morrisonville, the son of Elmer and Vera Mae (Swinger) Forbes. He graduated from Morrisonville High School in 1945, and married Elizabeth Ann Ryan on January 9, 1949 at the Fairview Church. She preceded him in death on January 26, 2011. John then married Patricia Wallace on December 2, 2017 in Taylorville.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Chuck Forbes; infant son, Johnny Ray Forbes; great granddaughter, Kiley Beckmier; daughter-in-law, Jan Forbes; and sisters, Ruth Fleigle and Norma Bryan.
John is survived by his wife, Pat Forbes of Springfield, IL; sons, Mark (wife, Deb) Forbes of Morrisonville, and Bryan (wife, Patti) Forbes of Mahomet; daughters, Ronda (husband, John) Carl of Glendale Heights, and Kathy (husband, Dennis) Beckmier of Humboldt; daughter-in-law, Jackie Forbes of Vandalia; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: The family will receive guests from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 304 Carlin St., Morrisonville, IL 62546.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Morrisonville with Rev. Dayle Badman officiating. Interment will follow at Morrisonville Cemetery.
Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
