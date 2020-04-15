|
John E. Gorsek 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John E. Gorsek, 89, life-long resident of Springfield, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born on May 5, 1930 in Springfield, the son of Edmund Sr. and Elta M. Russell Gorsek. He married Marilyn L. Klemme on October 20, 1956 in Springfield. Marilyn preceded John in death in 2017.
John graduated from Lanphier High School in 1948 and went on to proudly serve his country in the Navy. He attended Springfield Junior College and then LaSalle University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Accounting. John worked for Turnbull & Schussele Certified Public Accountants. He and his wife, Marilyn, then started his own public accounting firm, Gorsek Accounting, in 1965 and continued to be an advisor until his death. John was a lifelong member of Elks Lodge #158 and St. John's Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher and greeter, and helped with providing Meals on Wheels to his community. Aside from church, he was also a member of various professional organizations, including the Sertoma Club of Springfield and the Sangamo Club. John loved spending his free time listening to music, woodworking, and doing anything mechanical. He valued friendship, honesty, and determination. He loved his family and friends, including his fellow church members.
John was also preceded in death by his parents and brother, Edmund Gorsek, Jr.
He is survived by his son, Kevin J. (wife, Taran) Gorsek of Cantrall, IL and Naples, FL; granddaughter, Alexis N. Gorsek of Springfield; sister, Norma J. Scott of Bloomington; nieces, Sharon Houchen of Mackinaw, IL and Vicki Griffin of Bloomington; nephews, Gary and David Baugh of Bloomington, Donald T. Klemme of Bloomington, Erick L. Klemme of Downs, IL and Kurt E. Klemme of Naples, FL; and many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to the pandemic, private Graveside Ceremonies will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Rev. Greg Busboom officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2477 W. Washington St., Springfield, IL, 62702 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020