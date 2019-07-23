Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Shipman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Shipman


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. Shipman Obituary
John E. Shipman 1929 - 2019
Rochester, IL—John E. Shipman, 90, of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home.
John was born on February 22, 1929, the son of Frank and Marcia (McKee) Shipman of New City. He married Barbara Mohler on October 20, 1950.
John was a veteran of the US Army and stationed in Germany for 2 years during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Fiat-Allis and retired in 1980 after 32 years. He had been a caretaker and Rochester Cemetery for several years. He was a member of the Rochester Christian Church, and American Legion Post 247.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Jr.; grandchildren, Tom Acton Jr. and Erica Walls; sister, Frances Mottar; brothers, Harold, Leslie and his twin brother Charles Shipman.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; three daughters, Linda McIntyre (fiancé Greg Wacaser), Brenda (Tom) Acton of Chatham and Janet Carlson of Springfield; four grandchildren, Andria (Doug) Wentzel, Rachel McIntyre, Lisa (Jarod) Medbery, and Joe (Hannah) Acton; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rochester Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson Park Funeral Home
Download Now