John E. Shipman 1929 - 2019
Rochester, IL—John E. Shipman, 90, of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home.
John was born on February 22, 1929, the son of Frank and Marcia (McKee) Shipman of New City. He married Barbara Mohler on October 20, 1950.
John was a veteran of the US Army and stationed in Germany for 2 years during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Fiat-Allis and retired in 1980 after 32 years. He had been a caretaker and Rochester Cemetery for several years. He was a member of the Rochester Christian Church, and American Legion Post 247.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Jr.; grandchildren, Tom Acton Jr. and Erica Walls; sister, Frances Mottar; brothers, Harold, Leslie and his twin brother Charles Shipman.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; three daughters, Linda McIntyre (fiancé Greg Wacaser), Brenda (Tom) Acton of Chatham and Janet Carlson of Springfield; four grandchildren, Andria (Doug) Wentzel, Rachel McIntyre, Lisa (Jarod) Medbery, and Joe (Hannah) Acton; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rochester Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 24 to July 25, 2019