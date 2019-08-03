|
|
John E. Warren 1954 - 2019
Springfield, IL—John E. Warren, 64, of Springfield, died at 5:57 am, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on September 28, 1954 in Springfield to Freeman and Emma (McClintock) Warren. He married Cheryl Krouse on March 14, 2002.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; two daughters, Jeanette Cloyd of Waverly and Jessica (Corey) Robinson of Springfield; two sons, Bobby (Stephanie) Tucker of Springfield and Brent (Heather) Warren of Virginia; 10 grandchildren; one sister, Anna (David) Nickelson of Pleasant Plains; one brother, David (Mildred) Warren of Springfield; two half-brothers, Vernon and William Oehlsen of Washington and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
John served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
John was a member of the Ansar Shrine and was an Ansar Shrine Clown; Scottish Rite; Masonic Lodge #4 A.F. & A.M.; Tyrian Lodge 333 – past Worshipful Master; Rose Croix – Most Wise Master. He was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Flower City Chapter #152 – Worthy Patron. John was a diehard Cardinals fan. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
John worked as a truck driver for Fortune Fish and Gourmet Company.
Per John's wishes, remains were cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made the in St. Louis.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019