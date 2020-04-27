|
|
John Eric Bleyer, M.D. 1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dr. John Eric Bleyer ended his journey on April 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. The son of William "Bill" and Dorothy Bleyer, he was born on January 31, 1959 in Carbondale, Illinois.
Dr. Bleyer received a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences from SIU in Carbondale, a Master of Public Health from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and a Doctor of Medicine from SIU School of Medicine in Springfield. He and his wife Lorie completed a combined internal medicine/pediatric residency at SIU. Dr. Bleyer was certified by both the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Pediatrics.
Upon completion of their residency training in 1993, he and Lorie joined SIU School of Medicine and practiced in Auburn, IL for six years. In 1999, he and Lorie joined Health Care Network Associates (now Memorial Physician Services) where they have delivered care to adult and pediatric patients for the past 20 years.
While practicing at SIU, Dr. Bleyer was active on several committees including the Faculty Council, Executive Committee, Student Progress Committee, Practice Development Committee and Managed Care Advisory Committee. He also served on the Health Care Network Associates/Memorial Physician Services (MPS) Board and the MPS Advisory Committee. He served as chair of the MPS Medical Affairs Committee and as MPS' Medical Director of Quality and Safety.
Dr. Bleyer was a member of the Medical Staff at both Memorial Medical Center (MMC) and HSHS St. John's Hospital since 1993. He was elected by his peers and served on the Medical Executive Committee at MMC for nine years and was the President of the Medical Staff in 2011 and 2012. He was also a member of MMC Board of Directors from 2009 until 2012.
Eric touched many lives over his 27-year medical career and was recognized as a caring and talented physician. When he wasn't caring for patients or chairing a meeting, he was spending time with Lorie, his wife of 30 years, and his two children, Luke and Elizabeth "Liz." He was a proud dad…whether on the playing field, at a horse show, in the classroom or just having fun at home. He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, fishing, especially fly fishing, vacationing on Marco Island and doing anything that involved his family and friends. Eric was also a dedicated member of West Side Christian Church.
Eric's father, Bill, preceded him in death in 2016.
He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy; brothers, Mark (Kay), Tim (Sheryl) and Brad (Valeri) Bleyer; in-laws, Bert and Dorothy Bergstrom; many nieces, nephews; and a host of friends.
A private burial will occur at the family plot at Willowrest Cemetery in Carterville, IL, with a celebration of Dr. Bleyer's life being held at a later date.
Donations in Eric's honor can be directed to West Side Christian Church, 2850 Cider Mill Lane, Springfield, IL, 62702 and Memorial Medical Center Foundation, 1000 Churchill, Springfield, IL, 62702.
The family is being served locally by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St, Springfield, and Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020