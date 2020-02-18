|
John F. Boehner, Jr. 1929 - 2020
Alva, FL—John Fred Boehner Jr. (Jack), age 90, of Alva Florida, formerly of Sarasota Florida and Springfield Illinois, passed away on February 12th, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers Florida.
Jack was born September 20, 1929 in Springfield Illinois, the son of John and Catherine (Schafer) Boehner. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1947.
He served in the United States Navy from 1948 to 1952, including active duty during the Korean war. Jack worked as a Model Maker for Sangamo Weston Schlumberger in Springfield Illinois and Sarasota Florida, retiring in 1992.
He was proceeded in death by his wife of 55 years, Verna Jean (Little) Boehner, they married on September 11th 1964.
Jack leaves behind his daughter Rebecca Stealey (husband Jim) of Villa Ridge Missouri, his son James Muir (wife Cathy) of Springfield Illinois, his brother Raymond Boehner (wife Carol) of Springfield Illinois, his sister Kathleen Kinner (husband David) of Sherman Illinois and three nephews.
Jack was an avid fisherman, loved cars, motorcycles and boats. He liked traveling and garage sales and fixing anything. He liked to talk to people and to have adventures to talk about. His family, friends and neighbors loved him and will miss his good nature and generous heart.
He will be inurned at the Rochester Cemetery in Rochester, Illinois at a future date. Cremation arrangements at Akin-Davis Funeral Home of LaBelle Florida.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020