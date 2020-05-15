|
|
John Faloon 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Obituary for John O. "Jack" Faloon, Sr.John O. "Jack" Faloon, Sr., of Springfield, IL, passed away at 11:11 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on November 24, 1929, in Chicago, IL to John D. and Helen Faloon. He married Darlene Faloon (Briscoe) on April 18, 1969; she preceded him in death on August 20, 2018. He is survived by three sons, John (Shawn) Faloon, Jr., Bill Faloon, and James (Kathleen) Faloon; two daughters, Patty Henton and Tonia (Michael) Faloon-Sullivan; nine grandchildren, Chris, Aidan and Joe Faloon, Andrew (Lauren) Henton, Amanda Henton, Nicole (Jay) Hild, Sethand Erin Faloon, and Ellie Sullivan; four great-granddaughters, Reagan and Ryan Henton, and Josie and Kyla Hild, and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Jane Bruton and Eileen Dobslaw; son-in-law, Kenny Henton; and grandson, Caleb Faloon.Jack was a member of St. Jude Parish in Rochester, IL. He graduated from Lindblom Technical High School in Chicago in 1949 and served in the United States Navy. He later worked for Westinghouse/Schindler Elevator Company for 36 years, retiring as a field supervisor in 1992. Jack was accomplished at fixing mechanical and household items, frequently helping his children with repair projects around their homes. He loved watching his children and grandchildren take part in sports and other activities. In addition, he enjoyed playing softball and golf, and especially watching the Chicago Cubs. A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Wilson Park Funeral Home, Rochester, IL. Burial will be at Rochester Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Illinois Foodbank
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 16 to May 17, 2020