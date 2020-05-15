Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
Funeral service
Private
Wilson Park Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for John Faloon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Faloon


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Faloon Obituary
John Faloon 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Obituary for John O. "Jack" Faloon, Sr.John O. "Jack" Faloon, Sr., of Springfield, IL, passed away at 11:11 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on November 24, 1929, in Chicago, IL to John D. and Helen Faloon. He married Darlene Faloon (Briscoe) on April 18, 1969; she preceded him in death on August 20, 2018. He is survived by three sons, John (Shawn) Faloon, Jr., Bill Faloon, and James (Kathleen) Faloon; two daughters, Patty Henton and Tonia (Michael) Faloon-Sullivan; nine grandchildren, Chris, Aidan and Joe Faloon, Andrew (Lauren) Henton, Amanda Henton, Nicole (Jay) Hild, Sethand Erin Faloon, and Ellie Sullivan; four great-granddaughters, Reagan and Ryan Henton, and Josie and Kyla Hild, and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Jane Bruton and Eileen Dobslaw; son-in-law, Kenny Henton; and grandson, Caleb Faloon.Jack was a member of St. Jude Parish in Rochester, IL. He graduated from Lindblom Technical High School in Chicago in 1949 and served in the United States Navy. He later worked for Westinghouse/Schindler Elevator Company for 36 years, retiring as a field supervisor in 1992. Jack was accomplished at fixing mechanical and household items, frequently helping his children with repair projects around their homes. He loved watching his children and grandchildren take part in sports and other activities. In addition, he enjoyed playing softball and golf, and especially watching the Chicago Cubs. A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Wilson Park Funeral Home, Rochester, IL. Burial will be at Rochester Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Illinois Foodbank
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson Park Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -