John (Jack) Fleischacker 1936 - 2020

Henderson, NV—John Fleischacker, 84 of Henderson, NV, passed away on November 7, 2020.

Jack was born April 22, 1936 in Springfield, IL the son of John and Clara Fleischacker. He married Clara Hibbs on October 1, 1955.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his son John (Karen) Fleischacker, grandchildren Erin (Tyler) Calvert and Ian Fleischacker, sisters Kathy (Jim) Beedie and Sherry (Steve) Kannall along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store