John Goodman 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John Goodman, age 84, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
John was born on December 24, 1935, the son of John and Marie (Wheeler) Goodman.
He married Patricia Guinn on November 27, 1958.
John is survived by his wife Patricia; children Beth (husband Jim) Beiermann, Lori (husband Randy) Atkinson; grandchildren, Ryan Atkinson, Kyle Atkinson, Jared Beiermann, and Rachel Beiermann; one great-grandchild, Dillon Atkinson; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Goldie Bradley; brothers, and Herbert Lyons and Buck Goodman.
John loved traveling and fishing, and especially running his business. He owned and operated Goodman Fence near Springfield since the 1960's.
During his childhood, he worked with his family on the dairy farm and later at Allis Chalmers. He was known to be a hard worker all of his life. John was kind and had a great sense of humor and always willing to help someone in need.
Visitation for John will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9:30 AM until time of funeral services at 11:30 AM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens.
Cremation rites will be accorded after the services.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com
