John H. "Jack" Neathammer
1960 - 2020
Sherman, IL—John H. "Jack" Neathammer, 60, of Sherman, died at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
John was born on March 23, 1960 in Highland, the son of Julius Quitzow and Florence Frances File Neathammer. He married Kari Leigh Fagg on October 29, 1999 in Springfield.
John was a 1978 graduate of Bond County Community High School. He attended Greenville College and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. After receiving his master's degree in Microbiology from Sangamon State University, he served as a professor at Springfield College in Illinois until 1994. He then obtained a second master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Illinois Springfield. John was a chemist for TMI Analytical, Prairie Analytical Services, and Sangamon County Water Reclamation District. He enjoyed his laboratory work and loved and respected his fellow co-workers. Through the years, John enjoyed traveling by train and cruise ship to visit new places and experience all they had to offer. He spent countless hours reading, researching, and listening to podcasts.
John was patient, kind, and had a unique sense of humor. He cared deeply for people and animals. He gave selflessly to all with no expectation for anything in return. Malcolm Forbes wrote that you can easily judge the character of a man by how he treats those who can do nothing for him. John lived this every day of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and many beloved pets.
He is survived by his wife, Kari Neathammer of Sherman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Larry and Karen Fagg of Sherman; brother-in-law, Larry (Stephanie Berry) Fagg, Jr. of Springfield; one aunt; and many cousins.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
