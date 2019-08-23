|
John H. Staber 1953 - 2019
Springfield, IL—John H. Staber, 65, of Springfield, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center after a short battle with leukemia. He was born December 29, 1953 in Springfield, the son of Walter H. and Harriet M., (Miller) Staber.
John was a 1972 graduate of Griffin High School. He served in the Air National Guard.
John was a very hard worker, holding various jobs in the construction industry. He also was very proud to have been a social worker for the Florida Department of Welfare, for many years.
John was currently employed by Eaton Corporation, in Lincoln, where he was a valued employee.
John always had a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face. He was the first one to lend a helping hand. He was a very loving person and a great listener.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel K. Staber; nephew, Zachary Staber and great niece, Viviana Powell.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy K. Staber of Springfield; sister-in-law, Kim Staber of Springfield; Aunt, Lida Miller of Little Canada, MN and several nieces, nephews and loving cousins.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Memorial Hospital for their outstanding and compassionate care.
Visitation: 11 am – 1 pm, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 1 pm, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Richard Chiola officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019