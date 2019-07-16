|
|
John "Jack" Higgins 1939 - 2019
Cheshire, CT—CHESHIRE - John "Jack" E. Higgins of Cheshire, CT passed away peacefully at the Vitas Innovative Care Unit of St. Mary's Hospital on Sunday, July 14, 2019 with his wife at his side.
Jack was born in Springfield Ill, the son of the late Frank Higgins and Ona Belle (Reid) Higgins. Jack graduated from University of Illinois with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering, eventually owning his own business HEAI from which he retired in 2004. Jack was an avid reader with a passion for history, with Lincoln being his favorite President. He enjoyed golf and sports with the NY Yankees and Notre Dame being his favorite sports teams.
Besides his wife of 43 years, Lynn Toffey Higgins, Jack is survived by one sister, Maureen Higgins Pearson, his son, Patrick Higgins, and was predeceased by his brothers Kevin Higgins, Mark Higgins and Tom Higgins. Jack is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews whom he adored. They sought out and looked to him for sound advice throughout their lives, which he always gave with heartfelt love and undivided attention. Jack will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know and love him.
Funeral services for Mr. Higgins will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. when a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception 74 West Main St Waterbury CT. Burial will follow in Mt Olivet Cemetery, Watertown. Relatives and friends may visit with Jack's family on Thursday evening from 5:00 till 7: 00 p.m. at Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home 1987 East Main St @ Southmayd Rd Waterbury. To honor Jack's memory donation are encouraged to the donor's favorite animal shelter. To extend online expressions of sympathy to the family or for additional information, kindly visit the funeral home website at: www.eastsidememorial.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 17 to July 18, 2019