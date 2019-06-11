John Hofland DeJong 1932 - 2019

Springfield, IL—John Hofland DeJong, 86, of Springfield, died at 10:18 p.m. on Sunday, June 10, 2019 at his residence.

John was born on June 30, 1932 in Orange City, IA, the son of Elsworth and Marie Hofland DeJong. He married Catherine Angeli on December 8, 1972 in Woodridge, NJ.

John was an Eagle Scout and a 1950 graduate of Orange City High School. He attended the University of Northern Iowa for his bachelor's degree and also the Coast Guard Academy during his undergraduate years. John then served in the Army during the Korean War before going to Wayne State University for his master's degree. He had a career designing computer systems for various companies, including the Department of Revenue from where he retired. John was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and University of Iowa sports fan. He enjoyed golf, tennis, and reading. He greatly enjoyed political news and learning.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Conley; and brother, Rodney DeJong.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy DeJong of Springfield; one son, Alex DeJong of Springfield; one daughter, Robin (husband, Brian) Monteleone of Middletown, NJ; two grandchildren, Dante and Carina Monteleone of Middletown, NJ; one brother, William (wife, Jennifer) DeJong of Macomb, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 12 to June 13, 2019