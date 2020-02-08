|
|
John J. Power, Jr. 1933 - 2020
Sherman, IL—John Joseph Power, Jr., 86, of Springfield, died at 10:16 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the Villas of Hollybrook in Morton, IL.
John was born on August 9, 1933 in Springfield, the son of John J. and Mary L. Urich Power. He married Kathryn A. Rechner on February 1, 1958; she preceded him in death on February 3, 1994.
John attended St. James Trade School and St. Joseph Seminary in Chicago. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. John was employed as a Revenue Auditor Supervisor for the Department of Revenue for 30 ½ years until retirement. He enjoyed traveling to Florida and Brazil.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pauline Rethinger; nephew, Larry "George" Rethinger; and beloved dog, Leo.
He is survived by his children, Kathryn (husband, Tony) Mohns of Morton, Mary (husband, Larry) Troesch of Springfield, John (wife, Betsy) Power III of Springfield, Ann Power of Sherman, and Mathew (wife, Jennifer) Power of Springfield; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, James (wife, Suzy) Rechner of Springfield; several nieces and nephews including Mary Jane (husband, John) Farley of Florida; and several cousins.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 East Sangamon Avenue, Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Clinton Honkomp, OP, celebrant. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Home, 3306 South 6th St., Springfield, IL 62703 or the SARA Center, P.O. Box 5181, Springfield, IL 62705.
The family of John Joseph Power, Jr. is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020