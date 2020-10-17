1/1
John J. Ronan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Ronan 1926 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John J. Ronan, 94, of Springfield, died at 7:26 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
John was born February 9, 1926, in East St. Louis, IL, the son of John K. and Anna M. Beykirch Ronan. He married Virginia "Virgie" Wierciak on September 26, 1970, in St. Charles, MO; she preceded him in death on September 25, 2020.
John proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy during World War II. He worked as an auditor for the United States Government until his retirement. John was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and enjoyed reading and spending time with his family.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Ronan; and great-granddaughter, Emilia Badman.
John is survived by his sons, Tom (wife, Kelley) Ronan of Effingham and John J. Ronan, Jr. of Carrollton, TX; daughter, Jan (husband, Michael) Vallar-Gillette of Chatham; grandchildren, Jason, Jen, Joe, Alexis, Brittany, Russ, and Zach; and great-grandchildren, Dominic, Jack, Lyla, Brooks, Mayson, Anthony, Tylar, Ethan, and Layla.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Very Rev. Daniel J. Bergbower, V.F., celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 180 guests at one time.
A private burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery Burial with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to Every Day for Emmie Foundation, 1 Timberline Dr., Springfield, IL 62711 or S.F.D Local #37, 825 E. Capitol Ave., Springfield, IL 62701.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved