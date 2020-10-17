John J. Ronan 1926 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John J. Ronan, 94, of Springfield, died at 7:26 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
John was born February 9, 1926, in East St. Louis, IL, the son of John K. and Anna M. Beykirch Ronan. He married Virginia "Virgie" Wierciak on September 26, 1970, in St. Charles, MO; she preceded him in death on September 25, 2020.
John proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy during World War II. He worked as an auditor for the United States Government until his retirement. John was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and enjoyed reading and spending time with his family.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Ronan; and great-granddaughter, Emilia Badman.
John is survived by his sons, Tom (wife, Kelley) Ronan of Effingham and John J. Ronan, Jr. of Carrollton, TX; daughter, Jan (husband, Michael) Vallar-Gillette of Chatham; grandchildren, Jason, Jen, Joe, Alexis, Brittany, Russ, and Zach; and great-grandchildren, Dominic, Jack, Lyla, Brooks, Mayson, Anthony, Tylar, Ethan, and Layla.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Very Rev. Daniel J. Bergbower, V.F., celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 180 guests at one time.
A private burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery Burial with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to Every Day for Emmie Foundation, 1 Timberline Dr., Springfield, IL 62711 or S.F.D Local #37, 825 E. Capitol Ave., Springfield, IL 62701.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.