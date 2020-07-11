John Joseph "Jay" Staab 1937 - 2020
Tucson, AZ—John Joseph "Jay" Staab, 83 of Tucson, AZ, died on March 19, 2020. He was born March 13, 1937 in Springfield, Illinois to Carl H. and Helen C. Metzger Staab. He married Judith Anne Poteet on June 6, 1959. She survives in Tucson, AZ.
Also surviving are two daughters, Anne (Dave) Barber of Tucson, AZ and Beth (Tony) Hemann of Highland, IL; three sons, John (Donna Reid) Staab of Lake Tahoe, NV, Christian (Patricia Rabin) Staab of Los Angeles, CA and Peter (Ellen) Staab of Tucson, AZ; one brother Dr. Paul (Wanda Phillips) Staab of New Orleans, LA; three sisters-in-law, Nancy Staab (wife of William) of Monroe, LA, Betty Staab (wife of James) of Springfield, IL and Stella Staab (wife of Richard) of Springfield, IL; twelve grandchildren; five great grandchildren and many treasured nieces, nephews and cousins. Jay loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, William, James and Richard Staab; sister Helen Sullivan and her husband Joseph Sullivan and sister Dorothy Staab in infancy.
Jay was a member of Little Flower Men's Club; Knights of Columbus, Springfield Elks Lodge; SJR Friend-in-Deed; St. Pius Angel Tree; First Tee; SHG Booster Club, and Meals-on-Wheels. This just scratches the surface of Jay's generosity and service to his community.
He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Cathedral Boys High School. He received an Honorable Discharge from IL National Guard.
Jay thoroughly enjoyed his professional career. He retired after thirty years as a highway engineer for IDOT and was a partner of QAQC Consultants for ten years. He enjoyed playing cards; was a Cub Fan; playing horseshoes and eating fish on Fridays as well as making his famous pancakes. Jay tended bar at a few different establishments through the years--enjoying every minute of it. He loved a good party and wanted everyone to have a great time. But more than all else, he loved his wife Judy and cared for her until the day he died.
Memorial Gathering: 10 – 11 am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower.
Memorial Mass: 11 am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Church of The Little Flower with Reverend Allen Kemme officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius X Angel Tree, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimio, Tucson, AZ 85715 or Sacred Heart-Griffin, 1200 W. Washington St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com