John Knoepfle 1923 - 2019
Springfield, IL—John Knoepfle, 96, of Springfield, died at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and his beloved wife; Peggy Knoepfle.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield with Rev. Daniel J. Bergbower, celebrant.
Private family graveside will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 3740 W. Wabash Ave., Springfield, IL 62704 or Il State Museum Society, 502 S. Spring St., Springfield, IL 62706-5000.
The family of John Knoepfle is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019