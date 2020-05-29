John L. Conner, Jr. 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John L. Conner, Jr., of Springfield, passed away at 11:26 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
John was born in Beardstown on August 15, 1943, the son of John L. and Mary M. Frank Conner. He married Susan Conner and together they had three children: Brett, Matt and Jennifer. Later, John married Kathleen Conner.
John graduated from Beardstown High School in 1961. He received an associate degree from Canton Community College where he played basketball and then received a bachelor's degree from Sangamon State University. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as an Air Defense Specialist from 1966-1968. His career included work with the American Heart Association, the Springfield Board of Realtors, and Barton W Stone Home. During his retirement, he enjoyed being a bus driver for the Rochester School District.
John was a loving father and adoring grandfather. He enjoyed tennis, golf, Illini sports, the St. Louis Cardinals, and time with his family. He was always up for a good conversation with anyone and kept everyone laughing with his sense of humor. He was immensely proud of his Irish heritage which could be heard on his answer machine, "You've got the Big Irishman…"
John was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sons, Brett (Laurie) Conner of Springfield and J. Matt (Stacey) Conner of Soldotna, AK; daughter, Jennifer (Dan) Ambrose of Mt. Prospect; grandchildren, Peyton, Wyatt, Bailey, Makena and Skylar; sister, Janice Vermillion of Beardstown; double cousins, Alta and Bill; nephews, Joe, Oliver and Alex; great-nephews, Chase and Benjamin; and great-nieces, Michelle, Megan and Samantha.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL 62703.
A memorial ceremony and celebration of John's life will be held at a later date to ensure safe attendance by all.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Springfield, IL—John L. Conner, Jr., of Springfield, passed away at 11:26 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
John was born in Beardstown on August 15, 1943, the son of John L. and Mary M. Frank Conner. He married Susan Conner and together they had three children: Brett, Matt and Jennifer. Later, John married Kathleen Conner.
John graduated from Beardstown High School in 1961. He received an associate degree from Canton Community College where he played basketball and then received a bachelor's degree from Sangamon State University. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as an Air Defense Specialist from 1966-1968. His career included work with the American Heart Association, the Springfield Board of Realtors, and Barton W Stone Home. During his retirement, he enjoyed being a bus driver for the Rochester School District.
John was a loving father and adoring grandfather. He enjoyed tennis, golf, Illini sports, the St. Louis Cardinals, and time with his family. He was always up for a good conversation with anyone and kept everyone laughing with his sense of humor. He was immensely proud of his Irish heritage which could be heard on his answer machine, "You've got the Big Irishman…"
John was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sons, Brett (Laurie) Conner of Springfield and J. Matt (Stacey) Conner of Soldotna, AK; daughter, Jennifer (Dan) Ambrose of Mt. Prospect; grandchildren, Peyton, Wyatt, Bailey, Makena and Skylar; sister, Janice Vermillion of Beardstown; double cousins, Alta and Bill; nephews, Joe, Oliver and Alex; great-nephews, Chase and Benjamin; and great-nieces, Michelle, Megan and Samantha.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL 62703.
A memorial ceremony and celebration of John's life will be held at a later date to ensure safe attendance by all.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.