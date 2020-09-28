John Lawrence Blankenberger 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John L. Blankenberger died peacefully in his Springfield, IL, home September 26, 2020. He was born October 4, 1940, in Evansville, IN, the oldest of four children of Lambert and Alma Head Blankenberger.
He met his wife, Grace Curry Blankenberger, at Brescia and married her in 1964. The couple raised six children.
John taught high school history before beginning a 30 year career with the Social Security Administration. In 1981, he moved his family to Springfield where he served as the liaison between Social Security and Illinois state agencies.
He was a devout Catholic and was an active member of his parishes.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Grace Curry Blankenberger; sons Ken, Bob, Dan (Michele) and Kevin Blankenberger; daughters Patty Drews and Amy Blankenberger; grandchildren, Evan, Lauren, Victoria, Isabella, Amelia, Colin, and Seth; and brother, Larry Blankenberger. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Blankenberger, and sister Judy Brown.
Visitation: 10 am – 12 pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass: 12 pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church with Reverend Michael Berndt officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Salem Lincoln League or M.E.R.C.Y. Communities.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
See full obituary at StaabObituary.com
