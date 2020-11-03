John M. Lilly 1957 - 2020
Menasha, WI—
John Michael Lilly, age 63, of Menasha, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly at home October 16, 2020. He was born in Oak Park, Illinois, to Joseph H. Lilly and Kathleen (Tierney) Lilly. He graduated from Griffin High School in Springfield and earned his Associate's Degree from Parks College in Cahokia, Illinois. He became and FAA airframe and power plant technician for Air Illinois and Air Wisconsin; he later became a Maintenance Controller for Air Wisconsin and was a dedicated employee for more than 35 years.
John was a keen observer of all things mechanical, particularly cars and airplanes. As a child, he enjoyed participating in his father's many home improvement projects, spending many Saturday mornings learning about tools and equipment. His first car, a bright orange Volkswagon Beetle, matched his abundant curly red hair. He filled his time off reading history, spending time with friends, and rooting for the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. He embraced the Wisconsin weather, enjoying ice fishing and other cold-weather pastimes that required patience and perseverance.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, who will remember fondly his wealth of knowledge and impish grin. He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Lilly, and sister Kathy Lilly of Springfield, Illinois, sister Mary Jane O'Hara (husband Patrick) of Petersburg, Illinois, two nieces and a nephew, a great niece and nephew, and four cousins.
A private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. Memorials in honor of John may be made to the American Heart Association
or to a charity of your choice
. The family was served by Wichmann Funeral Homes, Appleton, Wisconsin, and Butler Funeral Home, Springfield, Illinois.