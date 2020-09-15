1/1
John M. Schwarberg
1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John M. Schwarberg, 88, of Springfield, died at 11:58 pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg. He was born on July 20, 1932 in Springfield to John and Josephine (Combs) Schwarberg. He married Rita Cartwright on January 10, 1953 and she preceded him death on December 8, 1982.
Also preceding him in death are his parents; brother, Robert Schwarberg, and sister-in-law, Karen Schwarberg.
Survivors include his son, John E. (Kristine) Schwarberg of Lake Zurich; brother, Chris (Sue) Schwarberg of Springfield; special friend, Eillen Lopossa of Springfield; nephew, Brian (Sara) Schwarberg of Springfield, and niece, Erin (Jeremy) Fenelon of Champaign.
John was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a resident of Springfield all of his life obtaining his Masters' degree at the University of Illinois at Springfield. John served the State of Illinois as an auditor and accountant for nearly thirty years.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church. An avid fan of the Cardinals, Bears, Lanphier High School, and the University of Illinois, John was an avid golfer hitting two holes-in one.
Visitation: 10:30 am – 12:00 pm, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12:00 pm, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Brian Schwarberg officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
