John M. Stieren 1939 - 2019

Springfield, IL—John M. Stieren, 80, of Springfield died at 7:55 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at his home.

John was born on February 25, 1939 in Springfield, the son of John C. and Esther Victoria Walstrom Stieren. He married Janet Simpson on September 3, 1960 in Springfield.

John graduated from Springfield High School and earned an associate's degree from Springfield College in Illinois. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army and National Guard. He retired as a postal worker, working as a letter carrier for 30 years. John was a member of the American Postal Workers Union. He was a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and he loved fishing, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carol McEvoy.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Stieren of Springfield; children, James "Jim" Stieren of Springfield, Jolene Stieren of Springfield, Julie (Robert) Taylor of Carthage, TN, and Johnna (Kevin) McCloughan of Springfield; twelve grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Midwest Affiliate, Memorials and Tributes, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019