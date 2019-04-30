|
|
John Madison Sr. 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—John Raymond Madison Sr. 85, departed this life on February 13, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born September 18, 1933 in Fredericktown, Missouri, the son of Verneida and Samuel Madison.
Funeral Services Saturday May 4, 2019
Union Baptist Church
(Small Church)
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield,IL 62703
11:00am-12:00pm
Interment
Private
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 2 to May 3, 2019