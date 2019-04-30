Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Resources
More Obituaries for John Madison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Madison Sr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Madison Sr. Obituary
John Madison Sr. 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—John Raymond Madison Sr. 85, departed this life on February 13, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born September 18, 1933 in Fredericktown, Missouri, the son of Verneida and Samuel Madison.
Funeral Services Saturday May 4, 2019
Union Baptist Church
(Small Church)
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield,IL 62703
11:00am-12:00pm
Interment
Private
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now