John " Jack" Means 1931 - 2020
Tarpon Springs, FL—On Monday, January 27, 2020, John "Jack" W. Means, of Tarpon Springs Florida, passed away at the age of 88. Jack was born on June 4, 1931 in Springfield, Illinois to John William and Isabelle Green Means. From a young age he had a passion for anything with an engine. He spent his career in automobile and mobile home sales.
Jack enjoyed life to the fullest and always said, "Slow down and smell the roses". He was an avid lover of the outdoors, spending lots of his free time near the water and in the sunshine. He was known for his jovial personality and laughter. Everyone called him "Happy Jack".
Jack was preceded in death by his father, John, mother, Isabella, and sister, Lillian Marie Becker. Jack is survived by his children Lisa Gallagher and husband Paul, Melissa Bickel and husband Justin, Dianne Hoffmann and husband Karl, Julie Terhune, and Barry DeNardo. Jack also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, extended family, and close friend Erle Doty and her family.
At Jack's request, his family will hold an intimate celebration of his life. Memorial Contributions can be made to the at Act.alz.org.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020