Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
John Randall
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
John Michael "Mike" Randall

John Michael "Mike" Randall Obituary
John Michael "Mike" Randall 1953 - 2020
El Paso, IL—John Michael "Mike" Randall, of El Paso, IL departed this earthly life February 27, 2020. He was born January 29, 1953 in Springfield, IL the son of James Jr. and Eraslene Randall. John lived 10 years in El Paso, IL after leaving Springfield, IL. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. John was affiliated with the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. He graduated from South East High School in Springfield class of 1971.
John leaves to cherish many memories, two daughters, Leah D. Robinson and Nicole Ringgold; son, Timothy Lightner; 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; brother, James (April) Randall; a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; son, Michael T. Randall; and sister Mary Lou Dickerson.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Rockford, IL: Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
