|
|
John N. Abel 1948 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John N. Abel, 71, of Springfield, died at 5:55 a.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
John was born on May 22, 1948, in Waukegan, IL, the son of David and Virginia (Randall) Abel. He married Helen Ann (Lowe) Taylor on May 18, 1980 in Springfield. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Judy Abel.
John proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He spent his career in the aviation industry for his entire life. John loved building model airplanes and volunteering. He was a Samaritan at St. John's Hospital and served on their board. John was an avid weather watcher and enjoyed history, but his favorite pastime was spending time with his family.
John is survived by daughters, Theresa (husband, Robert "Bob") Holland of Springfield, and Carrie Taylor Cross of Chatham, IL; grandchildren, Matthew (wife, Rajani) Holland of Springfield, Emily (husband, Bryan) Vayr of Champaign, IL, and Anna Cross of Champaign, IL; sister, Jane Abel of Winthrop Harbor, IL; great-grandson, Mason Holland; one great-grandchild on-the-way; and cat, Jinx.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
A private family graveside ceremony will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritans of St. John's, 800 E Carpenter, Springfield, IL 62769.
The family of John N. Abel is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020