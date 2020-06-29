John N. Goveia 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John N. Goveia, 78, of Springfield, died at 6:30 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born July 28, 1941 in Springfield to William "Bill" and Jeanette (Bell) Goveia.
He was survived by two daughters, Tammy (Jason) Phillips of Springfield and Amanda Lane, one son, John N. "Bo" Goveia, Jr. (Amy) of Riverton; grandchildren, Emma Grace Phillips, Amy J. Rutherford, Kaitlynn Lane, Dallas Lane, Marissa Lane, Blake Goveia, Maddy Goveia, Jessica Goveia, John Goveia III and Scott Goveia and several great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Jane K. Nutt.
John was a United States Army and Navy Veteran. He served in security. He was an avid auto racing fan and enjoyed watching wrestling.
Visitation: 5 – 7 pm, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, July 3, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kumler United Methodist Church.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.