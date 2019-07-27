|
John "Jack" Nally II 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—John "Jack" Nally II, 91, of Springfield died at 5:35 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born August 17, 1927 in Bloomington, IL to John and Susan (McHale) Nally. He married Martha Lewis September 25, 1954 and she preceded him in death on May 22, 2009.
He is survived by two sons, John (Edwina) Nally III of Riverton and James Nally of Springfield; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and one sister, Doris "Sally" Nally of Scottsdale, AZ.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Jack was a member of the Church of the Little Flower. He was a die-hard Cubs fan. He retired as an operating engineer.
Graveside Service: 12:00 pm, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel with Reverend Allen Kemme officiating. Military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Little Flowers.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 28 to July 29, 2019