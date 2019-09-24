|
|
John O. Kucan, M.D. 1947 - 2019
Springfield , IL—John O. Kucan, M.D., 72, of Springfield, died at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
John was born on January 18, 1947 in Stuttgart, Germany, the son of Bohdan and Anna Wolczanski Kucan. He married Lillian Jankowski on September 23, 1981.
John was a graduate of St. Mel's High School in Chicago. He then attended Loyola University in Chicago. John went on to complete General Surgery residency through St. Joseph's Hospital and Plastic Surgery residency through the University of Chicago. He lived in Chicago until age 35, then moved to Albuquerque, NM for 6 years, and settled in Springfield. John was a Plastic Surgeon for SIU School of Medicine and had been Director of the Burn Unit. He then was a consultant for the Paradigm Medical Group for 15 years until retirement last week.
John was a member of St. Joseph the Betrothed Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in Chicago. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling with his wife to Santa Fe, photography, hiking, cooking, and Porsche automobiles.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian L. Kucan of Springfield; three children, Nicholas (wife, Natalie) Kucan of Springfield, Christina (husband, Hunter) Allen of Forth Worth, TX, and Julia (husband, Zachary) Greatting of Chicago; and five grandchildren, Ryker and Brayden Kucan of Springfield and Lillian, Georgia, and Olivia Allen of Forth Worth, TX.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to private family ceremonies in Chicago.
The family will receive friends at John and Lillian's home from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 675 East Linton Avenue, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family of John O. Kucan, M.D. is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019