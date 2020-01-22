|
Reverend John P. Carberry 1927 - 2020
Quincy, IL—Reverend John P. Carberry, 92, of Quincy, formerly of Springfield, died at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. He was born on May 15, 1927, in Springfield, to Thomas and Margaret (Sullivan) Carberry and they preceded him in death.
Also preceding him in death are four sisters, Anna Catherine Moore, Veronica Brandon, Frances Josephine Moore, and Mary Margaret Gengler.
Survivors include 26 nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Cathedral Boys High School in 1945 and served in the United States Navy during World War II.
Reverend John P. Carberry was ordained on May 30, 1981. He was Assistant Pastor at St. Patrick's in Decatur and Assistant Chaplain at Millikin University from 1981-1986. He was Pastor at Holy Trinity in Stonington and St. Stanislaus in Macon from 1986-1989. From 1989-2002, he was Pastor at St. Boniface in Quincy. He later became Parochial Administrator at St. Boniface, in Quincy, from 2002-2006 and retired in 2006.
Visitation: 2 – 4 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy with a prayer service at 3:45 pm. A second visitation will be held from 10:00 – 10:30 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Funeral Mass: A concelebrated funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Most Reverend Thomas John Paprocki, main celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Legion of Mary, Springfield Right to Life or Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020