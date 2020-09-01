John P. Ciotti 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John P. Ciotti, 89, of Springfield, formerly of Illiopolis, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. He was born September 21, 1930 in Springfield to Pasquale and Lula (DeMarco) Ciotti. He married Joan W. Ward on June 13, 1954.
He is survived by his wife, Joan of Springfield; one daughter, Jan (Arch) Hankins of Chatham; one son, Jim Ciotti of Springfield; daughter-in-law, Carol Ciotti of Cookville, TN; two grandchildren, Jonathan P. and Carolyn N. Ciotti, both of Cookville, TN; three sisters, Josephine Albright, Judy Ciotti and Donna Nall, all of Springfield; two brothers, Bill and Dick (Nora) Ciotti, both of Springfield; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friend, Craig Law and two canine companions, Buckley and Dusty.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jon P. Ciotti; and one sister, Dolores Ciotti.
John was a member of St. Aloysius Church. He loved baseball and had a great work ethic. He loved animals, especially cats and dogs.
John retired from the Secretary of State of Illinois as a lead engineer.
Visitation: 9-11 am, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:00 am, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Christopher House officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Casual attire is requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League or a charity of the donor's choice
.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
