John Paul Shepherdson
John Paul Shepherdson 1962 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John Paul Shepherdson, 58, of Springfield, died at 9:59 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
John was born June 7, 1962, in Springfield, the son of Harold T. and Carol J. Churchill Shepherdson.
John graduated from Riverton High School and was employed as a baker for over 20 years, most recently with Schnucks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark Shepherdson; sister, Rebecca "Becky" Shepherdson; and nephew, Zachary T. Shepherdson-Barrington.
John is survived by his sons, Jacob Shepherdson of Chatham and Alex Shepherdson of Virden; daughter, Vanessa Ekis and grandson, Drake Pryor, both of Illiopolis; brother, David M. Shepherdson of Newburgh, IN; two aunts, Leanna Hughes of Newburgh, IN and Ann Ebers of Springfield; four nephews; several cousins; and special friends, Keeley and Tia Barrett of Virden.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A memorial ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Greater Midwest Affiliate Memorials and Tributes, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 222718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
